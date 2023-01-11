BARPETA: A doctor from Barpeta district in Assam has been booked by the police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The arrested doctor has been identified as Sahidul Islam, who works at the Manikpur hospital in Barpeta district of Assam.

The doctor has been accused of allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old minor girl from Barpeta district in Assam.

The doctor was arrested by the police from his residence at Howly in Barpeta district of Assam.

The doctor was arrested by the police in Barpeta district of Assam based on a complaint filed by the mother of the victim minor girl.

The victim reportedly hails from Jyoti village in Barpeta district of Assam.

Meanwhile, the arrested doctor has refuted the charges, saying that the victim’s family had been harassing him over a land dispute.

The court of the Barpeta chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Assam has sent the doctor to judicial custody.