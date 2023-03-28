IMPHAL: Imphal – the capital of Manipur – has been rocked by a massive demonstration programme demanding early implementation of national register of citizens (NRC) and population commission (PC).

The agitators launched the protest programme against Manipur government’s alleged “delaying tactics” in implementation of NRC and PC.

As many as six powerful students’ organisations, supported by hundreds of Imas, and members of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) took out a rally from Ima Keithel towards Manipur chief minister’s bungalow.

Notably, as the rally reached near the Manipur CM’s residence, a major scuffle broke out after the police intercepted the rally and forced it to make a U-turn and return to its starting point.

The scuffles broke out when the protesters tried to storm the Manipur chief minister’s residence in Imphal.

Manipur police said that the situation is under control.

The students’ organisation, COCOMI and the Imas intensified their protests demanding steps be taken by the Manipur government to tackle illegal migration, implementation of the NRC and population commission in Manipur.

The students of the six powerful students’ organizations gathered first at the Ima market of Imphal city in Manipur and then they started a rally with the support of many women traders.

The protestors demonstrated holding placards that read “protect indigenous rights and future”, “save forests, save environment”, etc.

Coordinator of six student bodies Salam Upen said: “Our efforts for protection and preservation of the indigenous people would continue until and unless our demands are met.”

An elderly Ima – Thoibi Devi said that if the Manipur government fails to address their demands meant for the welfare of the indigenous people, all 60 legislators of Manipur should resign from the assembly.

The six Manipur students’ bodies that took part in the protest are: Manipur Students’ Federation, Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Kangleipak Students’ Association, Students’ Union of Kangleipak, Apunba Ireipak-ki Maheiroi Singpang Lup.