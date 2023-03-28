IMPHAL: Former Manipur minister and the Tangkhul Naga political veteran RV Mingthing died at the age of 92 on Tuesday at his home in Kuirei village of Ukhrul district in Manipur.

Born on April 20, 1931, RV Mingthing served as president of the regional Manipur State Congress (MSCP) from 2004-2007.

He was elected as an MLA from the Chingai Assembly constituency in Manipur’s Ukhrul district and served as minister of state for Tribal Affairs and Sports from 1989 to 1990.

He worked as chairman of the Hill Area Committee of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from 1985-1989.

He also held the post of chairman of the Autonomous District Council of Ukhrul district, Manipur from 1975 to 1978.

Mingthang was the founder member of the United Naga Council and the Lui-Ngai-Ni Festival of the Naga communities in Manipur.