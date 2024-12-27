Imphal: At least two persons, including a policeman, were injured in a gunfight with armed assailants in Manipur‘s Imphal East district on Friday.

The incident occurred when armed men from the hills initiated a series of gun-and-bomb attacks in Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages. Security forces retaliated, leading to an intense exchange of fire.

According to police, in Sanasabi village, 37-year-old policeman K Haridash sustained bullet injuries to his left shoulder.

He was promptly transported to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences and is scheduled for minor surgery.

A ‘village volunteer” also suffered minor hand injuries during the encounter and was taken to a private hospital, where his condition is stable. These volunteers had actively participated alongside security forces in combating the armed assailants.

The police official stated that the attacks commenced around 10:45 AM when armed men from the hills opened indiscriminate fire and hurled explosives at Sanasabi village and surrounding areas, prompting security personnel to respond.

The gunfight caused panic among locals, who fled to safety. Similar attacks occurred in Thamnapokpi village around 11:30 AM, further alarming residents.

Security forces, including personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), successfully rescued several women, children, and elderly individuals caught in the crossfire.

Since May of last year, ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur has resulted in over 250 fatalities and displaced thousands of people.

In a separate incident, unidentified individuals left a hand grenade in the compound of a doctor’s residence in Imphal West district. A note accompanying the grenade contained the message “KCP (PWG) last warning.”

Police suspect the incident may be linked to extortion demands and are currently investigating.

The Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), a banned militant organization, is known for its involvement in extortion activities across the Imphal Valley. Police later safely removed the grenade from the scene.