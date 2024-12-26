Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in RIMS Imphal Manipur.

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Engineer (Electrical). Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal is at Lamphelpat, Imphal, Manipur. Manipur is one of the States in the northeastern part of the India. Manipur literally meaning “A jeweled land” nestle deep within a lush green corner of North East India. The beauty of which once inspired Mrs. St. Clair Grimwood described it as A Pretty Place more beautiful than many show places of the world”. Shri Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the then Prime Minister of India, paid a fitting tribute by describing it as “Jewel of India”. Regional Institute of Medical Sciences has total area of 300 acres of land and is at about 8 km away from Imphal Airport and 1.5 km away from Imphal city. The Institute came into existence after tireless efforts of a few visionaries. A 300 bed General Hospital saw inauguration from Shri Y.B. Chavan, the then Union Home Minister on October 22, 1968. It is still being used as the main hospital block. On May 22, 1972 the foundation stone of the first ever medical college, on the soil of Manipur, having the name of Manipur Medical College was laid by Shri B.K. Nehru, the then Governor of Manipur.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification & Experience:-

a. Degree in Electrical Engineering altogether from the recognised University / Institution/ Board.

b. Candidate should held the post of Assistant Engineer or above at the time of retirement from Central/ State Electricity Department/ Central or State Public / Autonomous.

Upper age limit: Not exceeding 63 years altogether as on 04.01.2025 (closing date of application invited).

How to apply :

Candidates may submit an application on plain paper with details such as qualifications, experience, their Bio-data such as Name, Address, DOB, Contact Details, their Date of Joining in the previous service, Date of Retirement, Post from which retired, Name of Office / Department from which retired, Last Pay Drawn (PPO No.) along with the relevant documents to the Office of Director, RIMS, Imphal or at email: [email protected] latest by 04.01.2025 (4.30 P.M.).

