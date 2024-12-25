Guwahati: Fresh gunfights were reported from an inter-district border village between Manipur’s Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts on Wednesday, officials said.

The police on Wednesday said that the incidents occurred on Tuesday night at Thamnapokpi village in Imphal East and Uyok Ching in Kangpokpi district.

On Wednesday, another gunfight happened around 7 am at Sinam village in the Khundrakpam Assembly constituency, Imphal East.

However, there were no reports of any casualties during the incidents.

It was also reported that these incidents were a result of provocative firing.

In Thamnapokpi, police and security forces had to resort to firing to control the clashes.

However, who was behind the clashes and firings was not known until this report was filed.