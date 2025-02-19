Imphal: Manipur police found clues leading to the custodial killing of Laishram Malemnganba, 15, a class VII student after identifying the main culprit and recovering a car used in the crime.

After a weeklong trying to arrest the killers, police said that a Maruti Swift car purportedly used by the killers was found parked at Waiton-Wairi inter-village road in Imphal East district on Tuesday.

The breakthrough in the case came after the Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF) announced the name of the main culprit namely Huiningsubam Yumlingba alias Poireinganba, a declared deserter of the the outfit.

Former member of the UNLF-P along with his three associates involved in the killing.

Laishram Malemnganba, a resident of Moirangkampu in Imphal East district was shot dead by four gunmen on February 10 near his residence leading to the large-scale sit-in protests.

However, the Joint Action Committee against the killing of Malemnganba collected the body of the student from the mortuary of the JNIMS hospital after the police had given assurances to arrest the killers at the earliest.

But the police said that they are trying to nab the perpetrators who are still giving slips to the dragnets spread by the law protectors.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) taking a suo moto cognizance in the case has made specific recommendations to the state government for an expedited police investigation to ensure the culprits are booked and punished as per the law.

It has also recommended that the deceased’s family be provided with ex-gratia compensation at the earliest.