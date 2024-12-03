Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Monday that 29 Bangladeshi nationals, who had entered the state without valid documents, were arrested in the Mayang Imphal area of Imphal West district.

Additionally, a Manipur government revenue department official was apprehended for issuing counterfeit Inner Line Permits (ILPs) and other fraudulent documents to these foreign nationals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on a tip-off regarding suspected foreign nationals residing in the Mayang Imphal area, Manipur police successfully arrested all individuals involved.

The official, identified as the mastermind behind the operation, facilitated the illegal entry of the Bangladeshi nationals by providing them with forged documents.

Chief Minister Singh said foreigners entering Manipur must possess a valid passport with an Indian visa and an Inner Line Permit (ILP), a mandatory travel document for accessing restricted areas within the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upon arrival, they may also be required to register with the CID office in Imphal.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, and strict legal action will be taken against all those involved.

An FIR has been registered in this regard.