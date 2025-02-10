Guwahati: An 18-year-old man was shot dead by unknown miscreants on Sunday at Moirang Kampu in Manipur’s Imphal East District.

As per sources, the deceased has been identified as Laishram Malemnganba @ Thonao osn of L. Ibomcha of Moirangkampu Awang Leikai.

Four unknown miscreants on a swift car heading from Angom Leikai reportedly shot Malemnganba who was strolling with his cousin on the road side.

The miscreants also attempted to shot the cousin, but fortunately escaped.

Malemnganba, reportedly, had stepped out of his house to collect an online parcel.

On the other hand, sources reported that the miscreants allegedly shot the teenager after mistaking him for their intended target.