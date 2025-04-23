Manipur police recover illegal arms and ammo in Mongjam

Imphal: A joint team of Imphal East district police commandos and central security forces conducted a successful search operation in the foothills of Mongjam, under Heingang Police Station of Manipur.

During the operation, carried out on Tuesday, the team recovered a cache of illegal arms, ammunition, and telecommunication equipment.

The recovered items include one carbine, one self-loading rifle (SLR) with seven magazines, 73 live rounds, 37 empty cartridge cases, and two Baofeng radio sets with a charger.

Although no suspects were apprehended during the raid, the seized items have been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.

Police officials confirmed that this was a follow-up to an earlier operation conducted on April 21 near the TB Hospital at the foothills of Keirao Wangkhem Village, also in Imphal East district, where multiple warlike stores were recovered.

Authorities emphasized that these ongoing operations are part of a broader initiative to dismantle the presence of illegal weapons and ensure the return of normalcy in the region.