Imphal: The Indian security forces and police seized a huge cache of weapons and explosives in a hill range of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, officials reported on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the 33 Assam Rifles and Keithelmanbi police station using snipping dogs launched a search operation.

During the operation, the combined team discovered the weapons and explosives in a suspected insurgent’s hideout at Phayeng Chingsang Hill Range under the Keithelmani police station.

According to police, the recovered items included four 9 mm pistols, two bolt action rifles, one 0.32 pistol, three hand grenades, 4 electronic detonators, 3 Gear smoke cells, and several rounds of ammunition.

The official report confirmed, “On January 13, based on reliable intelligence, a major search operation was conducted by the personnel of the joint team of the Assam Rifles and Manipur police in the targeted area of the said hill range.

A suspected insurgent’s bag containing a significant cache of items, including pistols, explosives, and electronic devices was also recovered.

The retrieved articles were later handed over to the concerned Police Station for legal proceedings.