Manipur: 307 illegal weapons surrendered on deadline day

Imphal: On the final day set by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for surrendering looted and illegally possessed weapons, a total of 307 firearms and ammunition were handed over to authorities on February 7.

This marked the highest single-day surrender during the week-long amnesty period granted by the government.

According to a police statement, the main handover event took place at the First Manipur Rifles grounds, where the bulk of the weapons were surrendered. Additionally, 61 more weapons were turned in at various locations across the state.

Authorities have assured that no punitive action will be taken against individuals who voluntarily surrendered their weapons. However, those found in possession of illegal or looted arms after the February 27 deadline will face strict legal consequences.

The government emphasized that the amnesty period was a crucial opportunity for individuals to contribute to peace, communal harmony, and the safety of Manipur’s youth and the nation as a whole.

