IMPHAL: Manipur Police raided different liquor parties late on Wednesday night and arrested a total of 42 boozers and half a dozen bootleggers including a female who was found drunk at the western parts of the historic polo ground, Imphal.

The accused as habitual drinkers daily gather at different hotels in the western part of the polo ground Imphal and used to enjoy boozing after their daily work.

Taking the opportune time of large gatherings in different small vendors, a team of Imphal West district police under the supervision of its Superintendent of Police S Ibomcha, carried out a large-scale operation in and around the hotels and arrested all of them.

During the raid, several illegal wine bottles smuggled into the state from Myanmar, Korea, and other states of the country have been seized.

The value of the confiscated items would be around Rs 5 lakhs, a police officer said.

The seized items included Mc Donald, Royal Stag, Royal Challenge, full bottles of 750 ml Old Monk bottles counted as 8 cases, half bottles containing 375 ml having 10 cases, 37 nos. of cartoon boxes of empty bottles, 44 bundles of cartoon boxes, 14 nos. of empty gallons used for preparing illegal liquor, three plastics jar containing suspected to be used as the chemical of the IMFL illegal liquor, one roll of sticker marked as Mc Dowell’s used for trademark.

All the bootleggers including a woman along with the seized items have been handed over to the State Excise Department, Imphal under various sections of the Manipur Prohibition Act. The boozers between the age of 19 to 60 years have been handed over to the City Police Station, Imphal for legal action, the police added.