Manipur police nab two women with heroin in Imphal

Imphal: Manipur police on Monday arrested two women for allegedly smuggling heroin concealed in soap cases of Myanmar origin.

The arrest was made during an early morning operation at the Jiribam-Silchar bus parking in Imphal West district.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team from Singjamei police station, led by Sub Inspector Ksh Satyajit, intercepted a Tata Sumo headed for Silchar via Jiribam around 6 AM. Upon thorough searching of the vehicle, the team recovered 25 soap cases containing suspected high-quality heroin powder.

The two women were identified as 23-year-old Sahani Talaibam Masani from Mayang Imphal and 28-year-old Babita Seikh from Golapati, both residents of Imphal West.

Preliminary questioning revealed the contraband was meant to be delivered to associates in Silchar, Assam.

A forensic mobile lab was called to the scene for on-the-spot analysis of the seized substance. The arrested individuals, along with the drugs, were handed over to Imphal police station for further investigation. An FIR has been registered in connection with the case.