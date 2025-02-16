Imphal: Two women among four individuals stated to be the cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) were arrested while transporting arms and ammunition, the police said.

Two pistols with two magazines, some incriminating documents including booklets, seven mobile phones, and two identity cards were recovered from them.

The commandos of the Imphal East district police on getting specific information regarding the movement of suspected rebels, conducted an operation at a targeted location in Imphal East district on Saturday afternoon.

During the flash operation, four members of the proscribed outfit KCP (PWG group) were arrested from Huikap hotspot near the Oil Pump under the jurisdiction of the Andro Police Station in Imphal East District.

These 4 persons including the two ladies are involved in transporting arms and ammunition.

They are identified as Leichongbam Ibesana Devi @ Pangthungnganbi (26), Maibam Tony Chanu/Devi @ Chingkheinganbi (23), Chaphamayum Sunder Singh @ Suresh (39), and Nongthombam Boinao Meitei @ Lanjadaba (48).

The police team also seized two 9 mm pistols with two magazines, ten 9 mm live ammunition, one .32 live ammunition, some incriminating documents and booklets, seven mobile phones, one sling bag, and two ID cards.