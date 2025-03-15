Manipur police arrested PLA cadre in Kakching

Imphal: Manipur Police arrested one cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) in a flash operation in the southern Kakching district on Friday.

The police said that acting on intelligence-oriented input from their sources concerning extortion drives, a team of the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Manipur police commandos conducted the flash operation at a hinted spot.

The cordon and search operation launched at Langmeidong village under the Waikhong police station that lasted around 2 hours winded up with the capture of the PLA activist.

Police identified the activist as Thokchom Diamond Meitei @ Tamthouba (26) a resident of Langmeidong Mamang Leikai, Kakching District.

Report said, the activist used to threaten staffs of school and extorted money from the educational institutes in the Langmeidong areas of the Kakching District during the past few months.

Police recovered one mobile phone, and one wallet with Rs 320 from his possession. Further Waikhong district police station registered a case under the relevant act of the law and further investigation has started, the police added.