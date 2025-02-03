Imphal: Three leaders of different proscribed underground outfits were martyred in the fights against the enemies along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

Four underground groups – the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), United National Liberation Front – Koireng (UNLF-K), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), and the Peoples Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) have expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of three leaders/cadres.

The UNLF/MPA (self-styled) Captain Chirom Chiromcha @ Robindro, KYKL/MYL cadre Pvt. Moirangthem Sushil alias Athouba (21) and PLA/RPF (SS) captain Henthoiba alias Salam Nganba Meitei, 28, lost their lives during the exchange of gunfire from January 27 to 30, against the Myanmar-based rebel group Kuki National Army (Burma) while these outfits termed as a proxy war supported by the Indian security forces along the border areas.

In a separate press statement, these underground groups expressed deep shock over the untimely demise of the trio and shared grief with the members of the bereaved families. Revolutionary salutes were also paid in honor of the killed cadres.

Notably, in the gunfire between the Manipur-based united undergrounds and Myanmar-oriented KNA-B, over 20 individuals including three from Manipur lost their lives.

A total of 16 sophisticated were also recovered from the slain KNA-B cadres.

The fighting broke out along two Manipur’s two districts Kamjong and Chandel with Myanmar on the south.