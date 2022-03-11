Guwahati: Two suspected Adivasi People’s Liberation Army (APLA) militants were arrested in Golaghat on Thursday.

As per sources, the said militants were arrested by a team of Assam Police and the CRPF in Uriamghat in the Golaghat district alongside the Assam-Nagaland border.

The police said that among the arrested, one is the self-styled Commander-in-Chief of the Adivasi People’s Liberation Army (APLA).

The police also seized arms and ammunition from the duo.

The arrested persons were identified as Sahil Munda, the C-in-C of APLA and Jayanta Haok.

They have been wanted in several cases which link to extortion and other anti-national activities.

Two .32 pistols, 10 live ammunition and the letterhead of the banned outfit were seized by the police