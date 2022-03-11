Guwahati: The Bolivian soldier who is claimed to have pulled the trigger for executing Ernesto “Che” Guevara died at the age of 80.

The soldier named Mario Teran Salazar is said to have executed Che Guevara On October 9, 1967.

He died on Thursday at the age of 80 after suffering a long illness.

Also Read: Assam: 15-year-old boy drowns in Boko

Teran after his non-commissioned retirement lived in Santa Cruz de la Sierra and had been hospitalized for the past three weeks.

Che Guevara’s dead body a day after his execution

The death of Teran was announced by Raúl Azurduy, pastor of the evangelical church close to his family.

“Today at 07:15, in Bolivia, Senior Petty Officer Mario Terán Salazar passed away on Cossmil Santa Cruz. To his wife, his sons and daughters, my deepest condolences for such an irreparable loss”, she published in a message.

Also Read: BJP wins Manipur elections, secures 32 seats

Retired general, Gary Prado Salmon one of the remaining survivors of that fight said, “I was hopeless and we accompany his last hours.”

“He complied with an order from above, but he lived with a low profile. He simply did his duty, “he said.

Ernesto “Che” Guevara was an Argentine Marxist revolutionary, physician, author, guerrilla leader, diplomat, and military theorist. A major figure of the Cuban Revolution, his stylized visage has become a ubiquitous countercultural symbol of rebellion and global insignia in popular culture.