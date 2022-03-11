Guwahati: A minor boy drowned at the Morakolohi river in Boko on Thursday.

The boy drown and died in the river when he went for a bath in it and was possibly pulled in by underwater currents.

The incident took place in the Samaria area.

The deceased, a student of Class IX has been identified as Mousam Bora of the same area.

After he drowned, some locals noticed him going missing underwater and they attempted to rescue him.

However, after hours of searching, the locals recovered his dead body in the river bed.

The police reached the spot, took stock of the situation and send his body for post-mortem.

An investigation in this regard has also been initiated.