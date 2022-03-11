Guwahati: Another accused in the AMTRON funds swindle case was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assam from Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

As per the police, the accused has been identified as Rafiur Rahman.

He is claimed to be among the kingpins in the multi-crore fraud case

He was absconding and was suspected to have fled to Singapore.

However, the accused was detained at Trichy Airport in Tamil Nadu while returning from Singapore by the immigration officials based on the lookout notice issued by the CID, said a statement by the police.

After he was detained, a team of the CID reached Tamil Nadu and arrested him.

He was brought to Guwahati from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

“The investigation so far reveals that Rs 40 lakh has been transferred to the account of this arrested accused. He is being forwarded to the CJM Court here,” a statement from the superintendent of police, CID, Assam, informed on Thursday evening.

“Interrogation of the accused is underway to extract further inputs and further actionable points,” it stated.

As per accusations, Rs 2.57 crore was fraudulently siphoned off from the official account of AMTRON and were transferred to the bank account of a firm in Tamil Nadu.