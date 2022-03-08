Assam Police is doing great job in uprooting drug networks, nabbing cattle smugglers, land mafias and brokers (dalals).

But, the police force surprisingly has turned a blind eye towards the ‘open trade’ of women on digital and social media platforms in Guwahati and other major towns of Assam.

Large networks of anti-socials have now launched the ‘open trade’ of women on the world-wide web.

Under the category of ‘Escort Services’, the networks have floated websites, and are openly selling women ‘pleasure’ and ‘erotic fun’.

The two most popular Guwahati Escort Services websites are: www.nituroy.com and www.callgirlguwahati.com.

The websites of the ‘Escort Services’ have put up galleries of scantily dressed women to lure the customers.

The ‘Escort Services’ are apparently intrepid in their approach, and have put up their mobile phone numbers, WhatsApp numbers and email ids on the websites to make it easy for the clients to reach out to them.

The websites of the ‘Escort Services’ have put up details of all the kind of services provided by the ‘beautiful’ and ‘seductive’ women in Guwahati.

Interestingly, the website www.callgirlguwahati.com has also put up a list of 80 hotels in Guwahati where the call girls frequent to offer services to the clients.

The website www.nituroy.com has claimed that their ‘Escort Services’ are available in other towns of Assam, including Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Silchar, Karimganj, Baksa and Dhubri.

The website also claimed to offer ‘Escort Services’ in Shillong and Agartala as well.