Imphal: Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh announced the establishment of a dedicated Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell under the Home Department on Sunday.

He said the cell would comprise of representatives from the state police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles along with Army operational 24X7 hours with a toll-free number.

The Chief Secretary in a statement said that the initiative aims to create an efficient and robust response mechanism to address demands and extortion-related activities, ensuring the safety and security of the public.

Reports indicated that various individuals, including government officials, have been threatened with severe consequences via calls, messages, or letters from unlawful organizations if extortion demands are not met.

These activities pose a significant threat to the law and order situation in the state, the chief secretary said.

SK Singh appealed to the public including government officials to report any such cases of threats or extortion to the Integrated Anti Extortion cell through the toll-free number: 1800 202 3326. Upon a report, the Cell will coordinate with the relevant police stations to take appropriate action. The public is also advised to avoid visiting unsafe locations.