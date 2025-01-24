Imphal: Security forces arrested two suspected members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) in a special operation conducted at a hideout of Uningkhong village under the Khongjom police station in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

A police report on Friday states that two 9mm Pistols with magazines, three Mobile Handsets, a four-wheeler, Rs 10,000/- in cash, and two 9mm live rounds have been recovered from their unauthorized possession.

The arrests and seizures were made based on the intelligence input of their indulging in a ruthless extortion campaign in the Khongjom village on Thursday. The arrested cadres namely Thokchom Luxmikanta Singh @ Hapu (28) and Dinesh Thokchom @ Don (23) and recovered items have been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings, the police added.

Notably, the arrests came at a when many transporters including the Kha Maikei Light Vehicle Association and Kakching Light Vehicle Association launched a sit-in protest on Thursday at Kakching against the large-scale monetary demands from the underground groups.

M Lukhoi, president of the KLVA said the protest was held on Thursday against the unbearable demands from the transporters plying their vehicles in the southern parts of the state.

