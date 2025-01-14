Indian security forces brief Manipur Governor on security measures

Imphal: Indian security forces briefed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on their intensified efforts to maintain security and provide humanitarian support in the state.

The meeting, held at Raj Bhavan in Imphal, was attended by top military officials, including Lt Gen. Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, and Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC Spear Corps.

The briefing focused on the prevailing security situation in Manipur and the broader North Eastern region.

This meeting followed a comprehensive review of the security situation and operational preparedness by the army and para-military officials, who visited Army units stationed at Kumbi and Andro in Manipur.

In addition to enhancing security measures, the Indian security forces have also been actively engaged in humanitarian efforts.

The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Manavta Charitable Foundation, distributed blankets to elderly citizens of Machi, a remote village in the Tengnoupal district, providing warmth and comfort to those in need during the harsh winter months.

Furthermore, the Assam Rifles organized a medical camp as part of “Operation Sadbhavana,” benefiting 345 villagers in Singhat village, Churachandpur district, and Serou village, Kakching.

These initiatives demonstrate the security forces’ commitment to supporting the local population and promoting stability in the region.

The Indian government has been working to address the ongoing ethnic tensions and violence in Manipur, which has resulted in significant humanitarian consequences, including loss of lives, displacement, and destruction of property.