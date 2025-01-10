Guwahati: The police in Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly attempting to defraud a local shopkeeper using a counterfeit PhonePe payment application.

The accused has been identified as Biren Nayak, a resident of Dhekiajulia in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He had visited a grocery store in Gumto village claiming to have made a Rs 5,000 payment online via PhonePe.

However, the shopkeeper grew suspicious when Nayak returned shortly afterwards, demanding an additional Rs 5,000.

Upon reviewing his bank account, the shopkeeper discovered that no payment had been received. Further investigation revealed that Nayak had used a fake PhonePe app to mislead the shopkeeper.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Doimukh Police, along with personnel from the Gumto Check Gate, apprehended Nayak and took him into custody.