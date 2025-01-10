Guwahati: Another woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati, Assam on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Biplabi Nath from Goalpara.

She was found dead in her rented house in Rukmini Gaon in Guwahati on Friday morning.

The police have begun an investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death.

According to reports, Biplabi Nath was last seen on January 8, and her rented house owner had not heard from her since then.

When the owner went to check on her on Friday morning, she was found dead in her room.

The cause of death is still unknown, and the police are investigating whether it was a case of suicide or foul play.

The police are currently awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.