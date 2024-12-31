Guwahati: A man was arrested by the police for allegedly attempting to stab a woman in Guwahati, Assam.

The suspect was identified as Rajesh.

He allegedly attempted to stab and murder a woman near Dispur police station on Sunday night.

According to the victim’s account, Rajesh approached her with the intention of causing harm and confessed to having planned her murder. The woman further alleged that Rajesh had previously threatened her with a machete.

The two individuals were reportedly involved in a romantic relationship, which had apparently turned sour.

Following the victim’s complaint, police arrested Rajesh into custody and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Further investigation is being carried out.