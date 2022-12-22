Tinsukia: Security forces have apprehended a cadre of the NSCN (K-YA) faction in the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The arrested cadre has been identified as self-styled corporal Lonpho Gangsa of the K-YA faction of NSCN hailing from Longoi village in Myanmar, a senior police officer said.

Based on specific input about the presence of two NSCN (K-YA) cadres near Wakka village, troops of Assam Rifles and Arunachal police launched a joint operation, the police officer said.

“The movement of cadres was reported while they were moving from a village towards the town area and they were intercepted. One of them, who infiltrated into India, was arrested while another cadre managed to flee under cover of darkness,” he said.

Security forces have recovered a pistol, a Chinese grenade, extortion notes, and some indiscriminating documents from the Naga militant.

“He had entered India to carry out extortion,” the official added.