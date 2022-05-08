DIBRUGARH: Suspected NSCN (K-YA) militants have abducted a village headman (Gaon Burah) from Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The abducted village headman has been identified as Napho Boham of Lauksim village of Longding district.

As per information, the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when an armed group of suspected NSCN (K-YA) insurgents sneaked into the village from Laukun of Mon district and abducted the Gaon Burah.

Confirming the incident, Longding superintendent of police Vikran Harimohan Meena said the incident is a handiwork of NSCN (K-YA) militants.

“We have intensified our operation against the militant group. A search operation has been launched to find the whereabouts of the Gaon Burah,” the SP said.

Recently, several NSCN cadres were apprehended by security forces from TLC region of Arunachal Pradesh. Many NSCN (K-YA) militants were also laid down their arms before security forces.

The people of Lahu village in Dadam Circle of Arunachal’s Tirap district has recently pledged to stand firm against insurgency in the area.

Sources said NSCN (K-YA) faction was active in the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh. They are involved in extortion activities in the area and if anyone denied paying tax to them they abduct the person for money.