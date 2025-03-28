Guwahati: The Union government announced an allocation of Rs 1186.20 crore for the four-laning of a 13 km stretch of NH-37, connecting Silchar (near Budha Nagar) in Assam to Jiribam in Manipur.

In a post on ‘X,’ Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said, ” This corridor will significantly improve connectivity between Meghalaya, Assam, and Manipur, linking Imphal via the Jiribam-Silchar-Ratacherra-Kalain-Jowai-Shillong route on NH-37, ensuring seamless access to Manipur’s capital.”

He explained that the proposed greenfield alignment will enhance access for settlements along the existing road, boost economic activities, and improve connectivity to healthcare, education, and marketplaces.

“This infrastructural upgrade will also strengthen social linkages and enhance travel efficiency,” he wrote

Furthermore, the project will create new economic and employment opportunities by improving access to markets, production centers, and other hubs of economic activity, driving the region’s overall development and prosperity.