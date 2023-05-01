IMPHAL: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Imphal branch of Manipur declared eight persons as wanted which carried cash rewards of Rs two lakhs each in connection with the abduction and killing of Athuan Abonmai, a Naga leader of the Northeast.

The bullet-ridden body of Athuan Abonmai was found in Pallong village under Tamei police station in the Tamei sub-division of Manipur’s Tamenglong district bordering Nagaland and Assam on the northwest.

A special court of NIA announced the proclamation orders along with the photographs of the wanted criminals which carry cash rewards of Rs two lakh each.

Also read: National Investigation Agency court sentences JMB terrorists for Burdwan blasts

The photographs of the wanted persons have been put on display on the wall of the Cheirap Court, Imphal on Monday.

According to the orders issued by the NIA, Khamkhuanang, Athuana Pamei, Withonbou, Chunkimlung Thaimei, Keiduampou Panmei, Pousabou alias Jackson, NK Widingambou and Achuna Panmei, all from Tamenglong district committed the offense.

Also read: National Investigation Agency convicts one in 2014 killings in Assam

They are punishable under sections 302/ 307/ 365/ 400 and 34 IPC and section 16/17/ 20 of the UA (P) Act.

The NIA has taken up the case following an order from the Union Home Ministry.

Manipur government has handed over the case to the central investigating agency by an order which reads, “As the above act is suspected to be carried out by the NSCN (IM) cadres and in view of the sensitive nature of the case and possible inter state ramification, it is felt that the case is a fit case for the investigation by the NIA.”

Also read: Manipur: NIA starts investigation into student’s murder case

Notably, Athuan Abonmai, advisor and former president of Zeliangrong Baudi (Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland) left his residence located at Tarung village on September 22, 2021 morning to attend a community outreach programme of the State at Polo Ground, Tamenglong also attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

He was abducted on the same day by around 20 cadres of the NSCN (IM) from Tamenglong Headquarters, while attending the “Go to Hills 2.0.”

Also read: NIA takes over investigation into killing of ex-minister’s son in Manipur

A case was registered at Lamphel police station, Imphal West by his son, Aran Abonmai soon after his kidnapping.

Thereafter, the case was transferred to Tamenglong Police Station and a new case was filed.

Also read: Meghalaya: NIA takes over investigation into IED blast at Police Bazaar in Shillong