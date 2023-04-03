IMPHAL: National Investigation Agency (NIA) will handle a case relating to the killing of a 17-year-old student, Seigunlal Misao, by motor borne two unidentified gunmen at Motbung, Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on March 25.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in his Facebook post, stated that the case has been handed over to the NIA for speedy disposal and also requires investigation in other foreign countries.

Manipur CM also handed over an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the slain student.

Manipur government has decided to hand over the investigation of Case FIR No.11(3)2023 of Gamnom Sapermeina Police Station to the NIA for expeditious investigation and early disposal of the case in the public interest, a statement issued by the state Home department stated.

The government’s handing over the case to the central investigating agency has come out following relentless agitations under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee on Murder of (L) Seigunlal Misao.

Despite the National Revolutionary Front Manipur, a militant group, accusing the student to be a ‘drug peddler’ claiming responsibility for the killing, various organizations mostly student groups under the aegis of the JAC staged a series of sit-in protests.

The JAC demanding justice for Misao pressed the government to nab the perpetrators as the earliest. The protestors also condemned the allegation leveled against Misao as a drug peddler and stated it as groundless.

Convenor of the JAC on the Murder of (L) Seigunlal Misao in a statement expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for handing over the case to the NIA for an expedited disposition and a matter of justice.

With the development in anticipation of justice, the JAC claimed the dead body of Misao on Monday.

However, the JAC will never stop working for justice until it is achieved, the convenor added.