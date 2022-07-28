Guwahati: Insurgents groups have killed 20 non-residents have been killed in Manipur since 2017, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said

According to Indian Express, while responding to questions raised by Congress MLA Surjakumar Okram during the Monsoon Session, chief minister Singh on Wednesday told the Assembly that the figure was highest last year, when eight non-Manipuris were killed.

One person was killed each in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and three non-locals were murdered in 2020. Till July 25 this year, six non-locals were killed, he said.

Singh, who became the Manipur chief minister for the second consecutive term in March, said that 40 non-locals were murdered under Congress’s rule.

He stressed that the Manipur government was taking stringent steps to stop such killings, noting that most of the attacks happened during elections.

At a ceremony held later on Wednesday, Singh reiterated Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s promise that not a single bullet would be fired on those militants who want to return to their normal lives.