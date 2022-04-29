Imphal: Two weeks after the induction into the council of ministers, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday allocated portfolios to six new ministers.

Thounaojam Basanta Singh was allocated the education and law and legislative affairs department.

Former Manipur Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who earlier hold the education portfolio, has been allocated MAHUD and rural development and Panchayati Raj.

Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, a former advisor (health) to CM Biren Singh in the previous government, will take charge of the medical, health & family welfare, and publicity & information departments, as per the notification.

Letpao Haokip, who had served as minister for youth affairs and sports, was allotted the tribal affairs & hills department, and horticulture & soil conservation departments.

In 2017, Letpao was elected for the first time from the National People’s Party (NPP) but he later joined the BJP.

The public health engineering and consumer affairs, food and public distribution went to Leishangthem Susindro Meitei (Yakima).

Heikham Dingo Singh is allocated three portfolios, including social welfare, skill, labour, employment & entrepreneurship, and fisheries departments.

The Naga People’s Front (NPF)’s Khashim Vashum has been given departments of animal husbandry & veterinary and transport.