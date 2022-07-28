KOHIMA: The Naga solidarity walk, which has been organised by the global Naga forum (GNF), began on Thursday at Kohima in Nagaland.

The walk began its journey at Kohima in Nagaland on Thursday and will culminate at Senapati in Manipur on Friday.

Hundreds of people, belonging to the Naga community from the states of Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur joined the walk.

The two-day Naga solidarity walk, organised by the global Naga forum (GNF), has been themed – “One People, One Destiny”.

Also read: Nagaland: NSCN-IM says RSS opposing flag delaying final settlement

The walk will cover a distance of over 80 kilometres.

A night halt will be made at the Maram Naga area in Manipur.

Adviser of GNF – Dr Visier Sanyu said that the walk is a common journey to unite the Nagas as one and to defend the Naga history and land with the right spirit.

Our ancestors fought to defend the land of Nagas with guns. But the age of violence is over. Now, the Nagas will fight with the weapon of love, he said.