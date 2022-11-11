IMPHAL: The enforcement directorate (ED) has attached the bank deposits of a Manipur-based company.



The Manipur-based company was booked by the national investigation agency (NIA) for alleged anti-national activities.

The NIA has alleged that the Manipur company is being ‘controlled’ by entities booked for anti-national activities.

Bank deposits worth Rs 2.31 crore of Manipur-based Salai Agri Consortium Private Limited have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, informed ED.

The NIA, in November 2019, filed an FIR against Yambem Biren, Narengbam Samarjit Singh, Tolenjow Singha, Wehengban Khelindra Singh and Brojendro Yulembam “for their prejudicial activities like waging war against the state, sedition, promoting disharmony, enmity or feeling of hatred among different groups etc. by declaring the independence of Manipur state from India”.

“Investigation revealed that Salai Group is controlled by the above-mentioned persons,” the ED said in a statement.