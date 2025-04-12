Manipur MLA boycotted over roadwork disruption in Imphal East

Imphal: The Top Dusara Gram panchayat under Porompat sub-division in Imphal East district of Manipur has announced a social boycott of Keshetrigao Assembly Constituency MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan.

The decision was made following the MLA’s alleged interference in ongoing road construction and repair works within the panchayat’s jurisdiction.

The resolution was passed during a joint meeting held on Saturday, which was attended by local clubs and members of the Gram panchayat.

Speaking to the media, Chanam (Ongbi) Kunjalata, Secretary of the Top Awang Leikai Mahila Mandal, stated that MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan has been socially boycotted from participating in any social activities within the panchayat area.

According to local leaders, the MLA directed Keystone Infra Pvt. Ltd.—a reputed road construction company operating in Manipur—to halt ongoing repair and construction work.

The disruption became evident when construction materials were seen being moved away from work sites in heavy vehicles on Saturday.

Residents and panchayat members have expressed frustration, pointing out that many of the roads, including inter-village roads, lanes, and bylanes, have been in a poor state for months due to a lack of government action. The roadwork, which had finally begun, was seen as a much-needed relief before being abruptly interrupted.

The boycott marks growing public resentment toward elected representatives perceived as obstructing essential development efforts.