Imphal: Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) inspected the living conditions of the Myanmarese inmates at the Detention Center, Sajiwa jail in Imphal East district on Saturday.

After studying the living conditions of the Myanmar nationals, the MHRC made recommendations to the state government for the betterment of the foreign nationals languishing inside the jail.

Chairperson of the MHRC, Utpalendu Bikas Saha, a retired Judge of the High Court of Tripura led a team of the Commission and interacted with the inmates inside the detention centre.

Also Read: Assam CM’s remark on farmers from state directly shipping their produce to Sinagpore

A total of 105 Myanmar nationals including 24 women and six children are now lodged at this centre.

While interacting with the inmates, the commission established that two women were in the advanced stage of their pregnancy.

Also Read: Assam: BJP legislator to step down as MLA, but why? Know here

During the inspection visit accompanied by the local newsmen, the Commission chairman was informed by the inmates (Myanmar nationals) concerning the inadequate supplies of food items and medical facilities issued to them inside the detention centre.

After completing the study of the living conditions of the foreign nationals, in the presence of the newsmen, the commission chairman advised the Sajiwa Jail authorities for adequate supplies of food and medicinal items for the inmates languishing inside the centre.