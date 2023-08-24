Imphal: The Manipur government is preparing to deport around 2,480 illegal immigrants from Myanmar, according to a report submitted by the state Home Department to the Centre.

The report, collected by the Manipur Police Inspector General (Intelligence-Narcotics Affairs and Borders), states that the immigrants are taking shelter in different locations in the five hill districts of Manipur that share borders with Myanmar. These districts are Tengnoupal, Chandel, Churachandpur, Pherzawl, and Kamjong.

The Manipur Home Department has carried out verification drives and found that the immigrants, including women and children, had entered Manipur illegally in the past few years.

The report states that there are around 1,147 illegal immigrants from Myanmar staying in 13 different areas of Tengnoupal district; 1,175 in 10 areas of Chandel; 154 (two deceased due to COVID) in six locations of Churachandpur; while four people were arrested from two places in Kamjong for smuggling drugs and illegal immigration.

Of the 154 illegal immigrants in Churachandpur district, 23 people could be identified for verification, while the rest were arrested under the Foreigner Act. Two also died of COVID-19.

The Manipur government, under the directive of the central government, is providing temporary identity cards to the immigrants from Myanmar.

The report added that once the situation in Myanmar stabilizes, the illegal immigrants would be deported to their country.