Imphal: In a significant development amid the ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, a joint team of central and state forces, aided by sniffer dogs, recovered a large cache of weapons during special operations in four districts on Saturday.

These operations reflect a strong display of intelligence sharing and coordination among security forces in the vulnerable areas of Kangpokpi, Kakching, Churachandpur, and Thoubal districts, said a security official.

Acting on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched in Kangpokpi district. During the operation, one 9mm Carbine Machine Gun, one Carbine Machine Gun empty magazine, one .22 Revolver, one 12-inch Single Bore Barrel Gun, two Lathode live shells, three 9mm live rounds, two .22 live rounds, two SBBL live cartridges, three country-made Single Barrel Guns, and two BAOFENG Motorola Radio Sets (one with antenna) were recovered.

In a separate incident, acting on specific intelligence, a joint column of Assam Rifles, ITBP, CRPF, and Manipur police seized an even more extensive arsenal at Sangaikot in Churachandpur district. The haul included one SLR, one 9mm Pistol, one Revolver, eight improvised mortars, one Tear Gas Gun, three Single Barrel Rifles, country-made bombs, and explosives.