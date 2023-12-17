Aizawl: Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) chairman Kali Kumar Tongchangya in Mizoram has resigned as the council chairman days after he quit the Mizo National Front (MNF), sources said.

Tongchangya submitted his resignation to Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday, the sources said.

The Chakma leader had quit the MNF and joined the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on December 8. Along with him five BJP members in the CADC also left their party and joined the ZPM. The five BJP members had quit MNF and joined the Saffron party before the assembly polls in November.

The sources said that Tongchangya and other members are trying to form the ZPM-led council in the CADC.

The CADC polls held on May 9 this year resulted in a fractured mandate with the MNF emerging as the single largest party winning 10 seats. The BJP had bagged 5 and Congress – 4.

Later, the Congress won the Rengkashya seat, polling for which was countermanded due to the death of a BJP candidate, who was allegedly killed in a clash between BJP and MNF workers.

However, 3 BJP members and 2 Congress members had later joined the MNF to form the government in the council.

11 seats are required to form an executive body in the 20-member council. With 11 seats, the MNF is currently in power in the Chakma council.

However, incumbent Chief Executive Member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma was elected from Tuichawng seat in the state assembly polls held on November 7. He is yet to decide whether or not to resign as MDC and CEM, sources said.

The CADC was created in 1972 under the sixth schedule of the constitution of India for the Chakma tribe in Mizoram.