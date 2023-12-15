NEW DELHI: The opposition parties registered their protest against the Parliament security breach by staging a demonstration near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises on Friday (December 15).

The protesting opposition MPs demanded action against BJP MP Pratap Simha for signing off the visitors’ pass to Sagar, one of the accused in the Parliament security breach incident.

“Nation wants to know why no action against BJP MP Simha,” read one of the placards held by the protesting opposition MPs.

Furthermore, the protesting MPs questioned the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

“Why PM and HM are silent? Democracy under siege,” read the other placards held by the protesting opposition MPs.

Meanwhile, the opposition condemned the suspension of 13 MPs from the Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha for demanding answers from the government on the Parliament security breach.

The opposition parties argued that it is the right of every elected public representative to ask questions to the government.

Janata Dal (United) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said that the MPs were suspended from the House just to hide the government’s failures.

“The suspensions have been done for the government to hide its failures. They want to scare the Opposition. You can’t govern by creating fear. If Opposition MPs were demanding a statement from the Home Minister regarding yesterday’s security failure, then what was wrong with it? The Home Minister should come and make a statement…,” Ranjan Singh said speaking to ANI on Thursday.