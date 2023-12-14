AGARTALA: Assam Rifles destroyed 25,000 to 30,000 illegal ganja plants worth Rs 1.5 crore at Kalamchowra in Sepahijala district of Tripura.

Based on the specific information provided by Assam Rifles sources about illegal plantation of ganja at Kalamchowra in Sepahijala district of Tripura, a joint operation was launched along with representatives of local police stations.

On reaching the spot, the team identified the ganja plantation area and deployed its picket to cover the approaches.

Thereafter, the team started destroying the illegal ganja plantation along with the police representatives and forest officials of Tripura.

Approximately 10 acres of forest land was used for ganja plantation and approximately 25,000 to 30,000 ganja plants were destroyed worth Rs 1.5 crores.