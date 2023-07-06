Imphal: The Manipur government has initiated a magisterial inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Abujam Ronaldo Singh, who was killed in police firing on July 4.

The inquiry report is expected to be submitted to the government within 30 days.

To conduct the inquiry, the Manipur governor has appointed A Subash Singh, IAS, District Magistrate of Thoubal District, as the designated authority.

The objective of the inquiry is to establish the facts and circumstances leading to the incident and to propose remedial measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The incident occurred on July 4 at Wangbal in Thoubal district, resulting in the untimely death of Abujam Ronaldo Singh, a 23-year-old resident of Heirok Part 3, Kaboleikai, Thoubal District. The incident took place when a large crowd approached the 3 IRB headquarters in Khangabok, Thoubal district from two directions, demanding the return of firearms and ammunition confiscated during a recent operation.

As security forces attempted to disperse and control the unruly mob, several rounds were fired, resulting in Ronaldo’s fatal shooting, while 25 others, including an Assam Rifles trooper, sustained injuries.

In response, the agitated crowd, predominantly comprised of youth, set fire to an Assam Rifles vehicle at Khangabok Bazar, as well as a residence belonging to a 3 IRB Battalion rifleman, who was allegedly involved in the incident.

In condemnation of the loss of young life, the residents of Thoubal district, Manipur, organized the Joint Action Committee Against the Killing of Abujam Ronaldo. On July 5, they also enforced a market shutdown in Wangjing Bazar, Thoubal district.

Additionally, the local club and Meira Paibi of Samaram Mayai Leikai staged a sit-in protest in front of Rupachandra’s residence on Wednesday, denouncing the mob attack on Rupachandra’s house.

However, the crowd, “overwhelmed” by emotions, set fire to the house, despite Rupachandra’s lack of involvement in Ronaldo’s death.

The magisterial inquiry was announced to shed light on the incident, provide a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired, and propose measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.