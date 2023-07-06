Imphal: On Thursday, the Manipur Police recovered two sackfuls of empty bullet shells from a truck that was transporting scrap materials in Imphal.

Acting on intelligence input, Imphal West District police responded to the Uripok Road crossing point in Imphal at approximately 1 am on Thursday.

During their operation, the police uncovered two sacks containing numerous empty bullet cases from the truck, which was en route from the Moidangpok area to Imphal, according to an official report.

It may be mentioned, local club volunteers and women vigilante groups from Uripok, Imphal West, diligently carrying out their duties, intercepted the truck around 1 am on Thursday.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, they discovered several empty cases of various weapons amidst the iron-scrapped materials. The recovered items have since been handed over to the custody of the Imphal West District Police for further proceedings.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, the report added.

In the wake of the ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis, which resulted in the loss of over 120 lives, displacement of over 60,000 individuals, and the destruction of more than 5,000 houses, nocturnal vigilante activities have been undertaken by women and local club volunteers in various locations across the state.