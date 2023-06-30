IMPHAL: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday (June 30), met representatives of several civil society organisations (CSOs) in Imphal.

Rahul Gandhi met representatives of Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (CoCoMI), United Naga Council (UNC), Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee (STDC), and other prominent personalities from the state.

During the meeting with CSOs, Rahul Gandhi was apprised of the current situation in Manipur by the organisation and their grievances.

Later, Rahul Gandhi also met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhawan in Imphal.

During the meeting Rahul Gandhi discussed the current security situation in Manipur.

While speaking to the media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed for peace in Manipur.

“Violence will achieve nothing. It now time that peace prevails in Manipur and every one should work towards it,” said Rahul Gandhi.

It may be mentioned here that Rahul Gandhi was on a two-day trip to violence-hit Manipur.

On Friday (June 30) morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Moirang in Manipur to meet violence-affected people of the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to the media, also claimed that there is lack of medicines at relief camps in violence-hit Manipur.

“I would like to ask the government to improve facilities in relief camps,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He said: “The basic amenities need to be improved, food needs improvement, supply of medicines must be ensured.”

The Congress leader said that inmates at relief camps complained about lack of medicines.