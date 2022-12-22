Imphal: Manipuri writer, poet Koijam Shantibal has won the Sahitya Akademi award for 2022 for her poetry book Leironnung.

The Sahitya Akademi on Thursday announced the names of the Sahitya Akademi Award winners for 2022.

Hailing from Khurai in Manipur’s Imphal District, Shantibala is an Assistant Professor Manipur University.

Shantibala has seven books, including three collections of poems and one drama to her credit.

She is also a member of several literary organisations including Literary Association-Leikol, Sahitya Parishad, Cultural Forum, M.L.S Naharol Sahitya Premi Samittee, Sea-Waves, AMMIK, SEIPAL, and SHAL.

She is also a dramatist and bagged the Best Actress Award for her role in a drama .

She was also honoured with Dr Khoirom Tomchou Ningsing Gold Medal 2006 on the book Amuba Meetkhumphee awarded by Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Bishnupur, Manipur.

She also received the Moirangthem Ningthou Ningshing Mana 201I (Art and Culture) awarded by the Union of Social Upliftment” in Khurai, Imphal.

Earlier , she bagged the Bal Sahitya Puraskar 20ll of Sahitya Akademi Award for her book Tal Taret.