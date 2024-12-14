Imphal: A suspected cadre of the Kuki National Front (KNF) was among four individuals arrested in a special operation conducted in the Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Police said that they recovered one Myanmar-made assault rifle, one air gun, 40 live rounds of ammunition, 22 fired cartridges, and a car without a registration number from their unauthorized possession.

Based on intelligence input that some armed miscreants are terrorizing the villagers by brandishing arms and ammunition, a joint team of the state and central forces rushed to the Laijang village of Chuachandpur district sharing a border with Myanmar in the south.

During the surprise operation, the suspected KNF activist and three miscreants were arrested along with the weapons.

They are later identified as Thangsiam Haokip (27), the KNF Cadre, Kamlian (34), Malsom (20) and Jaipu Doujaithang (42).

The report added that the arrested persons along with the recovery items were later handed over to the Churachandpur police station for legal procedures