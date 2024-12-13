Imphal: Manipur’s Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday inaugurated the “Monuments of Ages” at Chadong village in Kamjong district.

This event was part of the Manipur Indigenous People’s Cultural Exchange Festival, themed “Manipur United by Diversity.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The two-day festival, organized by the Indigenous People’s Forum under the Tourism Department, aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Manipur‘s 35 recognized communities.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister unveiled the monuments and visited stalls showcasing various cultural artifacts and local products.

The festival also featured captivating cultural performances, including traditional dances and songs by different tribes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Biren Singh highlighted the positive impact of the dam constructed in the area, which has created opportunities for fishing and tourism.

He commended the villagers of Chadong for their sacrifice in relocating for the greater good of the state.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the Indigenous People’s Forum’s efforts in organizing this significant cultural exchange.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam, CAF and PD Minister Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Kashim Vashum, and other government officials.